The beauty of the Little Seed Festivals is that you will never really know who will “pop” in to the small events, but on Friday night there were some surprises.
A pair of musicians and singers from Schreiner University wowed the standing-room only crowd at Kerrville’s Pop Hair Art salon for a glimpse at some of the talent at the university. Madeline Lee, who sings and plays guitar, and Anessa Hernandez, who sings and plays piano, were two of the performers.
For Lee, a first-year student from New Braunfels, this was an opportunity to put herself in front of an audience, and she delivered three of her original songs.
“I thought it went pretty well,” Lee said. “I really appreciate it and there’s not a lot of things that push me out of my comfort level.”
The Little Seed Festivals are the smaller version of the Big Seed Festival, which will be moving into a new home on the Schreiner University campus on Sunday. The Big Seed movement, as those who organize it call the events, is one designed to showcase the arts for children, teens and young adults.
Lee and Hernandez said they were encouraged to attend because Dr. Marty Lenard, who teaches music at Schreiner, and who has been one of the biggest supporters of the Big Seed program.
Another highlight of the night, which got the big crowd to stop talking for a moment, was the big voice performance of Tivy student Phoenix Miller, who sang an original song. Miller has been a mainstay in the program with her stirring performances.
It’s not just music but it’s also visual arts, including movie making, and painting.
Kristin LaRue, one of the adult volunteers, is constantly amazed at the talent she keeps finding in and around Kerrville. Her latest find was 10-year-old Joshua Davis, who draws some insightful cartoons. LaRue’s goal is to help the youngsters develop their skills and market their art.
It’s this sort of work that the organizers are hoping to foster in the years to come, especially as Big Seed moves onto Schreiner’s campus. On Sunday, Big Seed will offer a tour of its new headquarters from 3-5 p.m. at 2102 Memorial Blvd next to Schreiner’s main entrance.
The open house will introduce volunteer facilitators and board members, the new headquarters space and potential programming ideas. Pint & Plow will be donating sausage wraps, locally made beer and other refreshments.
