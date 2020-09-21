I would like to ask the readers some simple questions.
Do you condone lawlessness in the United States, controlling citizens’ movements, some members of Congress, governors, mayors, etc not stopping rioting, shooting, etc.?
Is it OK for some people to say cutting funds of lawless cities is being a bully, while defending polices to defund Ice, police, and border patrol then saying this is not being a bully?
Calling others racist when the issue does not involve anything to do with race while using the term Black lives matter. What could be more racist? Would it not be better to say all lives matter?
Do you condemn the police for shooting when it is lawful and necessary to protect the life of the police? (Some shootings are not lawful, however, would it not be more responsible and better for rioters to wait
and see what justice will do in this
situation?)
Allowing people to destroy monuments, statues, and canceling our history instead of learning from our history so we do not make the same mistakes in the future. History has good moments and bad moments. An example is a slavery. Slavery was and is wrong, but we have to remember that people of every race have been in slavery at one time or another.
To condone means that you approve of this type of conduct. We must strive to communicate with each other to make changes in a lawful manner.
If you do condone this action, sooner or later it will bite you where it hurts the most.
William Turner, Kerrville
