Peterson Health reported no new cases of coronavirus on Monday but said one person had been admitted to Peterson Regional Medical Center due to the virus. Two people who had been admitted last weekend were discharged. All told, 467 people have had the virus in Kerr County since April.
The Kerrville Independent School District confirmed that a Tivy High School student had tested positive for the virus, but that student had limited exposure to others, including district staff.
While Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly signed an order asking for Gov. Greg Abbott to grant the county an exemption to the state's mask order, KISD said it would stay the course on masks at its campuses and facilities.
Kelly signed the exemption request on Sept. 14 and the county, on Sept. 15, confirmed he’d submitted it to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
“The mitigations KISD has implemented since the start of the school year have kept our case numbers down and students in school,” KISD Superintendent Mark Foust said. “These mitigations have limited close contact and possible exposure of students and staff where a COVID case has been confirmed.”
Last week, Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith said local public safety and health officials need to pay close attention to a possible surge of new cases after the Labor Day Weekend. Smith said that if there is not a surge by Sept. 21, two-weeks after the holiday, he would feel better that Kerrville is on the downward trend of the virus.
Texas health officials reported more than 7,000 new cases of the coronavirus and more than 250 additional deaths since Tuesday. The Texas Department of State Health Services also removed two Kerr County positive cases from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s counts of inmates. Those counts, according to the state, were overcounts.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state is now 668,746, while the death toll stands at 14,343, according to the state.
On Monday, The Texas Tribune reported that state health officials announced Monday that they are changing the way the state reports a key metric used to evaluate the extent of coronavirus infection, a move that conceded that the state’s previous method of calculating the “positivity rate” muddied the extent of viral transmission by mixing old data with new.
The state said it will now “primarily rely” on a new calculation of the daily positivity rate — defined as the share of tests that yield positive results — that takes into account the date on which a coronavirus test was administered. Officials said the new metric will give a more accurate representation of viral transmission in Texas on a given day.
It also means that each day’s positivity rate will be an oft-changing number, fluctuating as officials collect lab results over time. Labs and hospitals report their test results to the state with varying degrees of timeliness, and state officials will have to recalculate the positivity rates for previous days as more test results from those dates pour in.
