Data from the county clerk’s office indicates 2020 could be a typical year for births in Kerr County.
Birth records filed so far this year total 373 for the period of Jan. 1 to Oct. 28. This equates to 1.24 birth records filed per day. In 2018 and 2019, 449 and 453 birth records were filed, respectively, yielding about the same daily rate as 2020 so far. The average daily rate over the last 12 years is 1.22. These rates are based on a 365-day year, but the clerk's office is closed weekends and holidays.
Peterson Regional Medical Center
Close to 400 babies were born at Peterson Regional Medical Center last year, and about the same number this year so far, according to Marina Hoffman, director of women’s services at PRMC. The hospital doesn’t track births outside its facility, she said. Information indicating how many of these PRMC babies were Kerr County residents was not available.
Pregnancy Resource Center
Some of the Kerr County births were enabled by the Pregnancy Resource Center, a nonprofit that helps women avoid abortions in the local and surrounding areas.
"We expect to see 500 babies be born through our services this year,” said Lainie Johnson, executive director of the Pregnancy Resource Center. “In the past five years, we estimate that 2,000 children have been brought into this community through our services."
Seventy-percent of the nonprofit’s clients are from Kerrville, 11% are from Fredericksburg, and the rest are from Ingram and elsewhere, she added.
Kerr County Clerk’s Office plays role in bringing visitors to area
Last year, Kerr County became a destination for people seeking birth certificates.
In 2019, more people visited Kerr County than in prior years to obtain certified copies of their birth certificates in order to comply with a change in driver’s license rules.
Visitors to the courthouse last year for that purpose numbered 1,711 — the highest number out of the last 12 years of figures, according to the Kerr County Clerk’s Office.
According to the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau, the average day visitor spends approximately $69 per day. That’s $118,059 in potential out-of-county spending from last year’s birth certificate seekers.
These visitors may have been among the spenders in Kerrville who brought the city’s sales tax revenue to about $10.9 million in 2019 — almost $500,000 more than the previous year. In 2018, 836 people came to Kerr County to get birth certificate copies.
More people are required to present certified copies of their birth certificate in order to renew driver’s licenses, due to Texas coming into compliance with the federal REAL Act, which increased the standards for required documents to acquire ID cards and licenses.
But some surrounding counties will not issue certified copies of birth certificates to people who weren’t born there. Kerr County, however, can issue them to anyone born in the state, so people are coming to the local county clerk’s office for that service — which means more money for local government, and a little more out-of-town money going into the local economy.
“This benefits our county because we keep the revenue of about $21 per birth certificate issued,” said Kerr County Clerk Jackie “JD” Dowdy in a press release.
That means the county collected about $35,000 from these out-of-county visitors last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.