A cold front has moved through the region Friday afternoon.
Temperatures behind the cold front have dropped into the 60's with a few 50's showing up across the northern Hill Country.
The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies to continue with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday afternoon.
Temperatures continue falling behind the frontal system and will end up in the 50's after 6 p.m.
Clouds continue overnight tonight with a slight chance of sprinkles or light showers.
Lows drop into the upper 40's due to clouds.
North winds remain gusty at 10 to 20 mph this afternoon through daybreak Saturday.
CLOUDY START, CLEARING SATURDAY AFTERNOON
Clouds start the day off Saturday with skies becoming partly sunny during the afternoon hours.
Highs top out in the lower to middle 70's if we receive enough sunshine.
There are a few models that keep us in the 60's for highs if clouds hang around all day.
Winds quickly return to the south late Saturday and Saturday night.
Low clouds return and our cold front washes out as Gulf moisture quickly returns.
Lows remain in the middle 50's with southerly winds averaging 10 to 15 mph.
SUNDAY WARMTH
Partly cloudy skies become mostly sunny Sunday with much warmer highs in the middle 80's.
STRONGER FRONT MONDAY
All models are in agreement that a polar cold front will track across the area Monday.
Highs may initially start out in the 60's and 70's, but should drop into the 50's and even a few 40's late Monday.
Rain chances increase Monday and Tuesday and we can expect a chilly rain event Tuesday with highs holding in the 40's and 50's which will likely be the coldest day of the forecast period.
Due to clouds, the chance for a freeze has diminished, but cold weather and below average temperatures should continue through most of next week.
