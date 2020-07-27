The Kerr County YMCA sports committee decided during a meeting last week to cancel its tackle football league this fall. YMCA director Greg Peschel said there were just too many obstacles to overcome for the organization to host a season.
The YMCA, though, is still hoping to host fall sports. It will make a final decision on its flag football and volleyball leagues on Sept. 4, and has moved the registration deadline for fall sports until Aug. 16.
If the YMCA does host fall sports, the first weekend of games would be Sept. 26. The sports committee delayed the fall season after the UIL decided on July 21 to push back the start of Class 5A and 6A fall sports to Sept. 7.
“The logic behind (the decision) is if it works for UIL, it’s going to work for us,” Peschel said. “The extra time gives us a chance to get the kids back into school and see if there are any flare ups or outbreaks or anything like that. … By Sept. 4, kids will have been in school for two weeks, and we will have a good idea if we can proceed safely or if we maybe need to push back the start date farther. I think we will know where we stand as a state on Sept. 4.”
Children registered to play tackle football will have the option of playing flag football league. In Kerrville, the YMCA tackle football league has been one of the first steps in helping prepare children to play at the high-school level. In previous years, Tivy offensive coordinator Jeff Kubacak has shown league coaches several of Tivy’s offensive plays they could run during games, while defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman has helped the coaches teach safe and proper tackling techniques.
Tivy coach David Jones, however, acknowledged that a year without tackle football won’t hinder young players' development.
“Some kids are probably more prepared to tackle younger and some kids may not be as prepared,” Jones said. “But I do believe that by seventh grade most kids are ready for it and their bodies have matured enough where they can physically handle it better. One thing is for sure, it’s not a disadvantage not getting to tackle before the seventh grade."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.