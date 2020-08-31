A 76-year-old Kerrville man accused of failing to pay his roofer is under indictment on two felony theft charges in Kerr County and one in Gillespie County.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Stanley Ray Swindle on Jan. 30 after a grand jury accused the man of hiring a roofer and failing to pay him in April and May of last year — for a total of two felony charges. The value of services totaled $2,500 to $30,000 on each felony count, according to the indictment.
Swindle also faces a felony theft charge in Gillespie County — another felony theft charge. The details of this accusation weren’t immediately available but the offense is said to have occurred on Sept. 14, 2018 and involved something valued $2,500 to $30,000.
Each of Swindle’s three charges is a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
Swindle was released Jan. 31 on bonds totaling $26,000, according to jail records.
A trial date for the Gillespie County case is set for Nov. 9 before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III. No trial date appears to have been set in the Kerr County case, although there was a pretrial hearing before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. on Aug. 31.
