A 21-year-old Kerrville man was accused of jumping bail on two pending child sexual assault charges.
Juan Manuel Vargas Sanchez was first jailed in July 2021 after admitting to Kerrville police that he had sex with a girl younger than 17 on two separate occasions at his home on Coleman Street.
“Vargas also admitted that he was aware of (the girl’s) age, but that the passion of the moment had caused him to make the decision to have … intercourse with (the girl),” reads a police affidavit.
Sanchez bonded out that month and was arrested again due to a Jan. 18 grand jury indictment accusing him of two charges each punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law. He posted a $25,000 bond on Feb. 24, a day after his arrest, and failed to show up for court on April 4, according to county records.
“If you know his location and would like to earn the chance at a cash reward, you may call us at 840-896-8477, by using our P3 tips app, or by using our website atwww.kerrtips.com,” readsthe website used by Kerr County Crime Stoppers. “The first, most accurate tip leading to his arrest could lead to a substantial cash reward.”
Those with information on the man’s location also can call the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181, sheriff’s office at 830-896-1216, according to a KPD statement released Monday.
“Callers can remain anonymous,” the statement reads.
