Thunderstorm chances increase across the Hill Country Friday afternoon and Friday evening.
A dryline will combine with an approaching cold front, producing the risk for severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon.
Storms are most likely to affect the Hill Country region between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday.
Storms could produce large hail and wind gusts to 70 mph in a few locations.
The highest risk for severe thunderstorms will exist along and east of a line from Uvalde to Junction and Brady.
The risk area includes the Kerrville and Fredericksburg area.
Storms are expected to remain widely scattered in nature. Some areas may not receive severe weather, but the atmosphere is favorable for severe storms to develop in isolated to widely scattered fashion.
Current model data supports most of the storms staying north and east of Kerrville, but the weather pattern remains uncertain.
