Sam Chupp certainly wasn’t idle during the past three months.
Sure, the coronavirus pandemic might have forced him to remain mostly at home, but he still discovered ways to pass the time. He enjoyed exploring the woods near his house, and he continued his baseball training — hitting from a tee and tossing a ball against a wall.
His fellow Little League teammate, Julian Rhodes, was also productive during the pandemic. Nearly every night at 9:30 p.m., he and his father, Steven Rhodes, journeyed to the Kerr County Little League baseball fields to throw bullpen sessions and to practice hitting.
Both made the most out of a time when sports were indefinitely postponed. Still, it was hard not seeing their teammates every day.
“I missed them all the time,” said Chupp, who plays first and third base for the Junior Antlers, who compete in the 13- and 14-year-old division of Kerrville Little League. “I realized we always take it for granted that we get to be with people who we bond with.”
That’s what made a seemingly ordinary Tuesday baseball practice so extraordinary: For the first time since March, there was an official youth sporting event in Kerrville.
Kerrville Little League decided to salvage its season when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced May 18 that youth sports could begin practicing again on May 31. Games will begin June 15 and conclude July 10.
Most league teams are still trying to confirm their rosters, considering there’s a significant number of players who haven’t decided whether or not they want to play this abbreviated season. But with most of his Junior Antlers’ roster intact, coach Steven Rhodes decided to hold the first team practice on Tuesday.
“I’d rather be playing a game,” Julian Rhodes said with a smile. “But I am glad to be back. … I thought they were going to end (the season). I really did.”
It still won’t be a normal season. Little League International canceled the Little League World Series and its region tournaments, so there likely won’t be an all-star season. Kerrville Little League will also follow social-distancing guidelines recommended by the state and Little League International.
Family units attending games will have to sit at least 6 feet apart. And traditional hallmarks of baseball — high fives, hugs and handshakes — will be discouraged.
Still, Tuesday’s practice signaled a return to normalcy for Kerrville youth. Perhaps most importantly, Kerrville Little League’s season will give players more opportunities to interact with their peers.
According to a May article published in the journal of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Mental Health, social-distancing measures pose a potential threat to children’s mental health due to lack of peer contact and reduced opportunities to cope with stress, such as playing sports.
Even though young athletes did everything they could to stay in shape without having organized sports — such as constructing their own makeshift workout equipment and following Tivy defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman’s weekly workout programs — they still missed the camaraderie with their teammates.
The return of youth sports will help fill that void.
“Kids miss sports,” said Greg Peschel, the chief executive officer at Kerr County YMCA and the father of three children. “They miss the social interactions, and they definitely miss playing the game they love with all of their buddies. It’s one of the things they look forward to more than even necessarily the sport itself. It’s just returning to those relationships, and sports always provides a good avenue for those relationships to be built.
“(My oldest son) Ethan is ready to start Tivy’s strength and conditioning camp. He’s been working out and running. But he’s ready to do it with his teammates.”
That sentiment was evident during Tuesday’s Little League practice. Teammates greeted each other with smiles upon arrival. They listened attentively to Steven Rhodes’ instruction. And they continued to remain excited, even when it began pouring rain and they had to retreat to the dugout.
After the last three months, They’ve learned not to take any baseball practice for granted.
“Now that we are out of quarantine, we all came out here laughing and joking like nothing ever happened,” Chupp said. “It was just like a snap of the finger.”
