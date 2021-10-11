Rainfall forecast
The humidity will be very high during the day Tuesday. 

We can expect clouds to dominate the skies with a few rays of sunshine from time to time during the day. 

Heavy rainfall will be the main story later this week, followed by the strongest cold front of the early fall season moving in on Friday.

 

CLOUDS AND A FEW SHOWERS TUESDAY

The humidity will be very uncomfortable Tuesday, with passing showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast. 

Rainfall does not appear to be very heavy in nature Tuesday. 

With that said, there is a risk that a storm could become marginally severe late in the day with potential for hail and strong wind gusts if a storm can fully develop.

Mostly cloudy skies will keep daytime highs in the lower to middle 80s. South winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph possible.

 

CLOUDY AND HUMID TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds are expected to continue, with high humidity expected Tuesday night. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.  

There is a marginal risk for hail and strong wind gusts near the stronger storms that develop.

Low temperatures are likely to remain above 70 degrees. 

South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph overnight.

 

CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Wednesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Highs warm into the lower and middle 80s. South winds average 10 to 15 mph.

 

STRONG STORMS AND COOLER TEMPERATURES ON THE WAY

Strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday into Friday ahead of a cold front. 

Behind the cold front, we can expect much cooler air and low temperatures that will be widespread in the 40s Saturday and Sunday morning.

There is evidence to suggest that a few low-lying areas could drop into the upper 30s over the weekend. 

Highs will be cool and crisp, with readings in the lower to middle 70s throughout the weekend.

