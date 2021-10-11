Humidity and rain in the forecast; cold front expected Friday Cary.Burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Oct 11, 2021 Oct 11, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The humidity will be very high during the day Tuesday. We can expect clouds to dominate the skies with a few rays of sunshine from time to time during the day. Heavy rainfall will be the main story later this week, followed by the strongest cold front of the early fall season moving in on Friday. CLOUDS AND A FEW SHOWERS TUESDAYThe humidity will be very uncomfortable Tuesday, with passing showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast. Rainfall does not appear to be very heavy in nature Tuesday. With that said, there is a risk that a storm could become marginally severe late in the day with potential for hail and strong wind gusts if a storm can fully develop.Mostly cloudy skies will keep daytime highs in the lower to middle 80s. South winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph possible. CLOUDY AND HUMID TUESDAY NIGHTClouds are expected to continue, with high humidity expected Tuesday night. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. There is a marginal risk for hail and strong wind gusts near the stronger storms that develop. Low temperatures are likely to remain above 70 degrees. South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph overnight. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS WEDNESDAYMostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Wednesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.Highs warm into the lower and middle 80s. South winds average 10 to 15 mph. STRONG STORMS AND COOLER TEMPERATURES ON THE WAYStrong thunderstorms are possible Thursday into Friday ahead of a cold front. Behind the cold front, we can expect much cooler air and low temperatures that will be widespread in the 40s Saturday and Sunday morning.There is evidence to suggest that a few low-lying areas could drop into the upper 30s over the weekend. Highs will be cool and crisp, with readings in the lower to middle 70s throughout the weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cold Front Rainfall Meteorology Thunderstorm Shower South Wind Humidity Cloud Cary Burgess Author email Follow Cary Burgess Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 