Our Lady of the Hills Volleyball team fought hard Thursday night in a competitive match against New Braunfels Christian.
In the end, OLH could not stop New Braunfels Christian Academy who swept the Lady Hawks 3-0 Thursday evening.
OLH lost to N.B. Christian by the score of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-6.
The first set was close in the beginning and OLH built a 4-3 lead before the Lady Wildcats closed out the set with excellent serving and strong kills to win the first set 25-15.
Despite the loss, OLH played with great effort and remained competitive against the first place team in district play.
Fay Jung had a fantastic block and score in the first set, but it was not enough to pull off a victory.
In the second set, the Lady Wildcats built a 9-1 lead. Lucy Fritz played great defense and had three digs and a kill narrowing the gap to 16-11.
The Lady Wildcats then scored the final seven points en route to a 25-13 victory.
Similar to set two, NB Christian built an 11-1 lead with knockout kills and several aces during the stretch.
The Lady Wildcats then scored the final 11 points to defeat OLH 25-6.
After the game, OLH Assistant Coach Diana Wahrmund said she was proud of her team's effort against district leader New Braunfels Christian.
Wahrmund said, "This crew played their hardest. It was our first game in two weeks and we showed effort and motivation."
"The team's overall effort was amazing and I was thrilled with how they played."
OLH faces Castle Hills on the road next Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.
