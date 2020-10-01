The Texas Department of State Health Services said Thursday there are 46 active cases of coronavirus in Kerr County, and that number comes from those reported by county officials.
In a comment to The Kerrville Daily Times, DSHS said it determines active cases from reports by local officials, who are supposed to track the number of recoveries.
"If it’s a county where local authorities track the number of recovered cases, we use that as the basis for determining the number of active cases," DSHS spokesman Chris Van Deusen said in an email. "If not, we apply a formula based on the average time to recovery for new cases."
On Thursday, Peterson Health reported five new cases of coronavirus, driving Kerr County's cases this week to 25. However, in the last 10 days that number of cases has risen to 51.
Kerr County officials have walked back active case numbers over Peterson Health's use of rapid-result antigen testing. On Thursday, Kerr County said there were just 12 active cases and more than 30 "to be determined."
Any number of active cases of 20 or more would mean that the county's exemption from the state's mask order would be rescinded.
DSHS reported 3,223 new coronavirus cases Thursday statewide, along with 112 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
The health department also estimated 69,597 active cases of the virus, including 3,190 current hospital patients.
Unfortunately, that's what happens when people gather together in large groups without protection. It also happens when a mask order is lifted, therefore putting citizens at risk. Hopefully, it has been reinstated during to the number of cases.
Really don’t want to hear this (new cases). The fast-spreading Coronavirus has created an enormous impact on all people living in Texas. However, our life must go on as well. I hope Gov. may know how to protect their citizen. We may need to issue a living guides document for all people in city at this time. Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze.
