Wednesday remains sunny and hot with highs in the lower to middle 90's across the Hill Country.
Winds remain out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with occasionally gusty winds in the forecast throughout the afternoon.
Sadly, no precipitation is in our forecast today.
Humidity levels drop to between 30 and 40 percent during the afternoon.
I've been watching areas of blowing dust developing in the Lubbock region this afternoon.
It would not surprise me if some of this dust makes it across our area later today and tonight.
LOOKING AHEAD
A strong cold front is poised to track across the area Thursday.
This front will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures late Thursday into Friday.
Dust may accompany this frontal system much like the previous front did on Monday.
There is a slim chance of a shower or thunderstorm late Thursday with the frontal boundary, but rain totals would be minimal at best.
Expect lows in the 40's Friday and Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.