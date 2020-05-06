Texans need to weather the coronavirus pandemic by developing “herd immunity” and get the economy moving again, while protecting the most vulnerable, said U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, who represents Central Texas, including Kerrville, on Wednesday.
“I believe it’s important for the people of Texas and for our nation for us to re-engage as a society — I think I’ve been very public about that,” Roy said during the interview with Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith.
Roy, a frequent critic of what he’s characterized as overreactions to the coronavirus pandemic, voiced strong support for reopening businesses in the state “safely and wisely.” He expressed support for Governor Greg Abbott’s recent decision to start reopening the economy. Restaurants, swimming pools, hair and nail salons, and some retail operations were closed by the governor’s March 19 order. Restaurants, retailers and others were allowed to reopen to limited capacity on May 1, while salons and pools will be allowed to reopen on May 8.
Roy spoke of trying to set an example by taking his family out to breakfast in east Austin the day the governor allowed restaurants to reopen to limited seating.
“I thought it was really important for us to get out and get engaged,” Roy said.
He added that he wouldn’t have taken his wife, son and daughter out to eat that day “if I thought that was going to endanger them in a meaningful way.” Roy, who is a 47-year-old cancer survivor, acknowledged that he was more at risk at the restaurant than at his house, but he said there’s no way he can dodge the virus fully or indefinitely, and if he gets sick, it will be impossible to know where he got it.
Smith asked Roy about the case of Shelley Luther, a Dallas salon owner who was sentenced to seven days in jail on Tuesday for continuing to offer services despite receiving a citation, a cease-and-desist letter and a restraining order. Roy had tweeted in outrage about the case.
“The snitch, allegedly, is a nearby dog groomer! Yes, dog grooming is essential, but people grooming is not,” Roy tweeted on April 29 with the hashtag #PatriotHairStylist “In addition @tdlrlicense is allegedly telling her stylists they will lose their licenses if they... WORK. Where is this? This is not Texas. This is not America. @GregAbbott_TX is right to open up Texas, but we need to finish it so that restaurants aren’t dying with 25%”.
Roy also, on Wednesday, retweeted a comment on the case by Senator Ted Cruz, who called the judge’s ruling “nuts,” and said “government officials don’t get to order citizens to apologize to them for daring to earn a living.” The judge has given Luther a chance to avoid jail if she apologized, admitted she was wrong and agreed to close her salone until it was allowed to open.
Roy said he is concerned about upholding the rule of law, especially since he is a former prosecutor — Roy worked for Abbott when the latter was attorney general. Roy said Luther “has treated law enforcement respectfully” and “was respectful to the judge.”
“She disagrees, she is acting civilly disobedient in the face of something she thinks is wrong and that she would argue is arguably unconstitutional or unlawful,” Roy said.
Roy said Luther had been doing what she could to protect herself and her family, and added the woman hadn’t been able to obtain a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Roy indicated that her compliance may have been more likely had local government officials provided some compensation for the shutdown.
“This is a woman who wants to feed her family,” Roy said.
Roy called for people to “safely and appropriately” engage in public life, and said he’s in contact “every day” with people “who are hurting” due to the pandemic-related closures.
“People are hurting — 30 million unemployed across the nation, obviously a significant number in Texas,” Roy said. “(In) Central Texas we’ve had 30,000 unemployment insurance claims as of last week; we’ll get a bigger number tomorrow. So it’s really important for us to open up. And we can do it safely and wisely, and I think the Governor’s right to head in that direction.”
Roy said it’s possible to “reopen our society” in a way “that protects the most vulnerable” such as the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
Roy cited his experience undergoing cancer treatment nine years ago, which involved having to be especially vigilant about avoiding exposure to pathogens. He also cited the famous comedian/political commentator Bill Maher, who “went on a rant the other night” about how humans have, for millennia, had to depend on strong immune systems to deal with microbes.
“We need immune systems that are strong, we need immune systems that can fight this, we need herd immunity,” Roy said. “So we have to work through this together to get re-engaged so we can build that up.”
When pressed by Smith, Roy admitted that he didn’t disagree with something Abbott was criticized for during a May 1 phone call with members of the state legislature and Congress. Abbott said more people will get exposed and more people may get sick from the reopenings of businesses and public spaces. Someone had recorded part of the phone call and sent it to a news-and-opinion website.
Smith asked Roy whether advocating for the reopenings was tantamount to saying, “We’ve got to accept the fact that some people are going to get sick (and) some people are going to die; we don’t want that, but we just have to face reality, and reopening Texas trumps either of those things.”
Roy said framing the issue in that way “has been causing people a little bit more concern about it.”
“What we are talking about here is, what is the healthiest and best way for us to move forward,” Roy said. “I am concerned about the negative second and third order health outcomes of a shut down economy where you can’t see your doctor for, say cancer screenings.”
Roy also said people suffering from mental health problems and opioid addiction, for example, “aren’t going to get treatment or care” under the conditions imposed by the March 19 order and subsequent orders.
“...data shows you have a twice-as-likely chance of committing suicide in a situation where you’re unemployed,” Roy said. “Thirty million unemployed. Thirty million unemployed.”
Roy said 30-50 percent of deaths in some jurisdictions have come out of nursing homes, and efforts to curb the spread of the virus can be targeted in a way that helps the most vulnerable.
Roy took issue with the federal government increasing the national debt through pandemic relief, and indicated local jurisdictions should be footing the bills. Roy hailed the Hays County sheriff for declining to use a local, pandemic-related curfew as the basis for traffic stops.
Smith asked about whether the public appeared to be observing social distancing measures. Roy said most people seem to be wearing masks and social distancing. He said, for example, people were keeping “a wide berth” at Home Depot.
“My observation is that mostly — there’s always hiccups — mostly people very much follow them,” Roy said.
When asked about his mask-wearing habits, Roy said he keeps his with him and wears it when it seems appropriate. During a recent House session, he was among those without masks on.
Roy represents the 21st District, which includes Kerr County and other parts of Central Texas.
