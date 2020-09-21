In regard to Mr. Melton’s article on Sept. 1, I wanted to applaud Mr. Melton and let him know that my my nursing home roommate and I both agree completely with his assessment of that guy in the White House. His behavior is disgraceful, embarrassing and ridiculous. We can’t wait to vote him out.
Beverly L. King, Kerrville
