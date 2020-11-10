Coronavirus’ unrelenting march through Kerr County continued on Monday with a record 14 people hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
While Peterson officials have maintained that they are well positioned to handle the surge of cases, the hospital has had 10 people or more hospitalized every day since last Monday.
The numbers are still behind the peak days of July, but on Monday there were 18 new cases reported by Peterson Health — the most since July 6.
Monday’s positivity rate was 15.6%.
Reports from Peterson Health on COVID-19 are generally higher on Mondays, because it includes numbers from the weekend. However, since the first of the month, the virus has infected at least 65 people, including 19 tested by Kerr County.
COVID-19 has roared back across the country, and Texas reported more than 3,000 cases on Monday.
Last week, more than 47,000 Texans contracted the virus that has claimed the lives of 18,769 people in Texas, including 22 in Kerr County. Of those Kerr County deaths, three have occurred at Peterson Regional Medical Center — including two last week — 14 have happened at hospitals in the San Antonio area and five have been at Kerrville nursing homes.
Texas leads the nation in total cases and will likely go over the million cases mark this week.
