Patchy ice and slush will be possible on area roads Friday morning as we start off 2021.
Skies become sunny and highs warm into the upper 40's to lower 50's.
Winds become southwest at 5 to 15 mph with occasionally higher gusts possible.
Clear skies prevail Friday night with cold overnight lows in the lower to middle 20's.
A dry weekend is on tap with highs approaching 60 degrees Saturday and 70 by Monday.
Our next cold front arrives by the middle of next week.
