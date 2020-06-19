Six employees of Kerrville’s water plant have tested positive for coronavirus, driving Kerr County’s total to 20 active cases — the highest number yet during the pandemic.
In a news release, the city of Kerrville said the six people were being quarantined and that the Kerrville Fire Department was doing contact tracing to determine if others have been exposed to COVID-19, the virus caused by the coronavirus. The city also assured residents that the water supply was in no way impacted by the positive tests.
“These positive cases have no effect whatsoever on the community’s water quality or supply,” the city said in a statement. “The water treatment plant provides both an extensive filtration process as well as a chlorine disinfection process, both designed to kill and remove all microorganisms including virus pathogens. The city does not anticipate any operational issues with running the treatment plant at this time. If necessary, Public Works may temporarily shift to higher usage of the various water wells located throughout the community. This is yet another example of the great advantage in having a diversified water supply system.”
All told Kerr County has had 40 people test positive for the virus — a majority of them now from community spread. This week a total of 19 people have tested positive, and Peterson Health said on Thursday that there were 51 pending tests for those who were screened at the Peterson Regional Medical Center or its urgent care center on Junction Highway.
On Thursday, Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn said the fire department may have to screen people again in nursing homes after an employee at Hilltop Village tested positive for the virus. While that person was not in direct contact with patients, staff and patients in nursing homes have been hit particularly hard by the virus. Blackburn said the fire department screened more than 800 people under a state order, and at the time no one from the various facilities in Kerrville tested positive.
The Texas Department of State Health Services estimates that more than 2,200 people have been tested for the virus in Kerr County.
(1) comment
Time to start asking questions. Was there a mandatory face mask policy in place for water treatment employees? If yes, maybe we don't need to be wearing masks. If no, why not?
