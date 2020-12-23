Kerr County offers the following advice for helping prevent COVID-19 infections over Christmas and New Year’s

“Given our high numbers of COVID-19 cases that have been pouring in the past few weeks in Kerr County, we agree that the CDC’s guidelines spell out the safest way for you to spend this Christmas,” Kerr County’s Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas said.

Thomas said he understands that many folks will behave to the contrary and not follow these guidelines. His recommendation to them is to keep their guest list small (10 or fewer people) and that they “encourage the wearing of face masks (over nose and mouth) around each other at all times and continue to observe the six-foot social distancing rule, both outside and indoors, if possible.

“Since faces need to be uncovered while eating, we suggest separating your guests into a few smaller tables, rather than one big table where people are very near one another,” said.

He suggested families seat people from the same households with each other at those separate tables.

“That will be one thing you can do to help keep everyone safe,” Thomas said.

He said one last recommendation that he especially appreciates is to stay home if you’re not feeling well or think you’ve been exposed.

“This year, I’m sure people will understand. You have to do what’s right for you,” he said.

Safety tips for guests

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated areas as much as possible.

Do not travel.

If attending a gathering, have a conversation with the host ahead of time about expectations. Do not shout or sing.

Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, utensils, etc.

Stay out of the food preparation area.

Safety tips for hosts

If hosting a gathering, limit the number of guests.

Weather permitting, host your event outdoors and have extra, unused face masks on had for those who

forget their own.

If indoors, open windows and bring in a fan for extra ventilation, if possible.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces between uses.

Keep background music low so guests do not have to shout.

Keep kitchen preparation areas free from foot traffic.

Use single-use options, like condiment packets, and disposable containers, plates and utensils. Use a touchless garbage can.

Safety tips for everyone