The running total of active COVID-19 cases has increased in Kerr County by 127 since Dec. 14, which means new infections are outpacing recoveries, according to local officials.
As of Tuesday, 1,839 county residents had recovered from the virus since the pandemic began, and 435 had active infections, according to the latest information from the county. The local infection rate was 26 percent as of Dec. 21, according to Kerr County’s Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
Dub measures infection rate based on the number of people who last tested and were deemed positive during the last recorded testing day.
“Every way we look at this situation, we’re still heading in the wrong direction here locally,” Thomas said in a press release. “I’ve expected an increase in cases, but not to this magnitude. We’ve seen infection rates in the double digits since early November, and I don’t see them falling into the single digits for quite some time. This may be the season of giving, but we need to do all we can to stop the giving of this virus to each other.”
Peterson Regional Medical Center had 26 people hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, according to its website.
According to the New York Times’ interactive table populated by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data, PRMC had 19 people in ICU with COVID-19 and one ICU bed available. Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg had eight COVID-19 patients in ICU with no ICU beds available.
One person died from COVID-19 on Friday at PRMC, bringing the county’s death toll to about 56. In data analyzed by The Kerrville Daily Times, the death toll consists of reporting from Peterson Health, the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs and Kerr County. Among these agencies, there’s some disparities in death figures. The reporting acknowledges there may be some duplicate deaths, but it also means an undercount is possible because DSHS doesn’t differentiate between deaths recorded at hospitals outside of Kerr County and those from Peterson.
