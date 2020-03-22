You don’t hear many people saying the words: “Thank God for Facebook.”
However, that’s exactly what Pastor Roy Waldrep said on Sunday — on a day he called livestream Sunday. For Waldrep, along with his wife and co-pastor Lynette, the use of Facebook as a live streaming video platform has long been a part of their ministry, but on Sunday that took on new meaning.
With just nine people in attendance, Power Hour Christian Center pressed on Sunday despite an order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for no public gatherings with more than 10 people in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Across the Hill Country normally jam-packed churches were empty — the parking lots were bare. Instead, they were forced to livestream their message — many on Facebook.
“We saw a lot of churches testing their audio (on Saturday),” Waldrep said. “We’ve been there before, and we know what that is like.”
For three years, the Waldreps have been streaming their services on Facebook. However, even on Sunday in a near-empty worship center, which is between a Domino’s Pizza and a tattoo parlor, the day was a bit of an adjustment.
Set up for music and performance, it was just Roy and Lynette and there seemed to be an edge of nervousness talking almost exclusively to the camera.
“I kept looking to people to say Amen, and they just weren’t there,’’ Waldrep said.
For dozens of churches, pastors were facing similar challenges. While many have streaming services available, the real trick is doing it in front of an empty audience.
At Calvary Temple Church, Pastor Del Way posted a video from the parking lot.
“This is just weird,” Way said. “Usually this is packed.”
On Facebook, viewers could find worship from Gateway Fellowship, New Beginnings Church, Hosanna Lutheran, Legacy Church, Kerrville Bible Church and Kerrville Salvation Army Corps.
At First United Methodist, one of Kerrville’s largest, Senior Pastor David Payne told his congregation that they would be in constant communication through live videos. He said this from an empty sanctuary.
Impact Christian Fellowship went on YouTube to deliver its message and Senior Pastor David Danielson said he was grateful that the church’s investment in streaming technology was paying off at the right time.
“The safety and health of all five generations of our fellowship is just too important not to exercise an overabundance of caution,” Danielson said.
At Kerrville Bible Church Pastor Chris McKnight also preached to an almost empty congregation. Before he began his sermon, he looked down at his phone at a text message from someone in the sound booth who reported to him that almost 300 devices were connected and watching the morning sermon.
McKnight said he never imagined that he would experience something like this in his lifetime.
"The only way I thought this would happen in my lifetime would be persecution," McKnight said. "I never imagined it would be something like this. It will teach all of us not to take this for granted."
In making the decision to cancel and communicate the changes to his church, McKnight told church members complying with government guidance was an act of humility.
"This is an important part of our testimony to unbelievers and a demonstration of proper humility and love of neighbor," McKnight wrote to his congregation. "(Apostle) Paul was under house-arrest for two years, but this did not stop him from ministering to others, not did it separate him from the love of God.
Some, however, couldn't make it work in video and offered alternative solutions, including the Church of the Nazarene, which offered this message via Facebook: Saturday Update:. After much prayer, and in order to better adhere to local recommendations, we will cancel Sunday School and a "formal" Worship service for tomorrow. We will, instead, have an "informal" time of prayer during the 11:00 AM hour. Please feel free to come and go, and pray as you deem appropriate. As always, we ask that you continue to adhere to common sense, "Flu Season" prevention protocol.
Thanks, and God bless you and your family."
DID YOU MISS A SERVICE? HERE'S A FEW:
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Traditional 3-22-20 from KFUMC Video on Vimeo.
KERRVILLE BIBLE CHURCH
IMPACT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
KERRVILLE CHURCH OF CHRIST
HOSANNA LUTHERAN CHURCH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.