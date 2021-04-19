Temperatures should be briefly warmer Tuesday, however, another cold front is expected to bring gusty north winds and a drop in temperatures Tuesday night.
MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARMER TUESDAY
For the first part of the day, it will be warmer. Under mostly sunny conditions, highs should top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds average 10 to 15 mph, becoming north at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.
No rainfall is in the forecast with this frontal system.
COLDER TUESDAY NIGHT
Fair skies are expected Tuesday evening. Clouds may increase toward daybreak Wednesday.
Lows end up in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and north winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
PARTLY SUNNY AND COOLER WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures are in the forecast Wednesday.
Highs warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s, with winds gradually becoming east at 10 to 15 mph.
Clouds are expected to increase Wednesday night, and it will remain cool with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s.
SHOWERS AND STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Showers and thunderstorms are possible late Thursday and Friday.
A risk of severe thunderstorms is in the forecast Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.