AUSTIN — Texas health officials on Sunday reported more than 1,800 new coronavirus cases in the state and 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
There are at least 87,854 cases, up from 86,011 reported Saturday, an increase of 1,843, while the death toll rose by 19, from 1,957 to 1,976, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
In Houston, the Texas Medical Center issued data that said 15% of intensive care units in the area were COVID-19 patients, but that the region's ICU capacity was moving into an area of concern, but it was still well below the normal daily census for those hospitals. Houston's maximum surge capacity is more than 2,000 people, and there are currently more than 1,000 people in those ICUs.
The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The department estimates 58,341 people have recovered from the virus.
The health department reported 27,537 active cases and that there are currently 2,287 people hospitalized.
