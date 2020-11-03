The Center Point Volunteer Fire Department is battling a wind-driven brush fire that is threatening structures in the 300 block of Redbird Loop in Center Point.
Firefighters from Mountain Home have been asked to assist with brush trucks and water tenders to help fight the blaze.
The size of the fire is unknown at this time.
