Kerr County had its 10th death related to the coronavirus reported over the weekend, but there were no details released from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The only information the state released was that the death occurred on Aug. 29. The state can take up to 10 days or more to report deaths.
None of the previous deaths occurred in Kerr County — most happened in San Antonio. However, Kerr County has not revealed much information about those who died in its community updates.
State health officials said on Sunday reported 1,840 new cases of the coronavirus and 47 additional deaths.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said the total number of COVID-19 cases so far in the state is now at 659,434, while the death toll is now at 14,190.
On Friday, Peterson Health reported that it had no new positive tests for a second consecutive day. Peterson Regional Medical Center was also free of COVID-19 patients.
