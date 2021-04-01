The Ingram Warriors kept the game close for the first five innings, but Llano went on a late game surge to sink Ingram, 18-3.
Cade Ligon had four RBIs for Llano, leading the Yellowjackets on a 15-0 run in the top of the sixth and seventh innings.
Luke Keller, Carson Kuykendall and Jaxon Rhea added two RBIs for Llano to seal the game.
Ingram scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, trailing 3-0.
Josh Colbath scored the first run for the Warriors on a passed ball to third base, resulting in an error by the Llano Yellowjackets.
Kam Carrington scored the next run in the bottom of the sixth inning after hitting a single to left field.
Preston Burroughs scored the third and final run of the game for the Warriors in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Burroughs came into the game as a pinch runner for Curtis Wampler, who hit a single at the designated hitter position.
UP NEXT
Ingram hosts Blanco at 6 p.m. Monday, April 5.
