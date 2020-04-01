A nature center that provides educational resources and volunteer opportunities to the community has announced it’s lost out on $25,000 in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has had to cancel a major field trip for fourth graders.
In order to comply with the governor’s order limiting public gatherings and advising people to cease all public activities that are nonessential, the Riverside Nature Center has closed its doors — and grounds — and has had to cancel all educational programs, fundraising events and volunteer activities during what’s normally a peak-activity time of year.
Also canceled was the Fourth Grade Environmental Field Day, an annual event involving four days of activities at the nature center — one day for each Kerrville ISD elementary school.
“KISD elementary schools and other grade levels have enjoyed several events at the Nature Center and these have been vital learning and enrichment experiences for our students,” said KISD Superintendent Mark Foust. “KISD would be heartbroken if those opportunities were no longer available to our students.”
But officials hope to bring the kids out there next year for activities, when they’ll be fifth graders. The nature center plays a key role in introducing kids to an immersive, hands-one experience out in nature, officials say. Some of the children are enthralled at the experience, which includes touring the botanical garden and river trail.
“They get to catch butterflies, make seedballs, feed worms in compost — they in turn take that back to their adult parents,” said RNC president Barbara Oates. “It is exciting and awe-inspiring to see these kids’ eyes open up to nature, and that's what we want it to be.”
For some children who visit the nature center on field trips, it’s their first experience of the river trail, said Tara Bushnoe, vice president of the RNC. Bushnoe also is one of the educational presenters at the fourth grade field trip, and she’s the natural resources coordinator at the Upper Guadalupe River Authority.
“We have kids come through on their field trips, and then later in the year, you will see them coming in on the weekends with their mom and dad, and they’re teaching their parents what they learned at the nature center,” said RNC Executive Director Becky Etzler. “I would hate to have the whole class miss out on it.”
Another program that may be on the chopping block this year for children is the tour of the Eduscape at the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, an event tentatively slated for May that’s led by RNC volunteers. These volunteers, many of whom are older than 60, have been sent home for now, as the center doesn’t want to expose them to risk of infection, Etzler said.
The center provides one of the major opportunities retired seniors have to benefit physically, spiritually and mentally from volunteering in their community.
“I’ve been keeping close contact with our volunteers just so they know that connection is not broken,” Etzler said. “But I think that in our case, many of our volunteers are avid nature lovers, so they find solace in being able to step outside and take a walk and do backyard bird counts. Emails are flying back and forth with photos attached, saying ‘Hey, I saw this today,’ and we’re trying to depend on our Facebook page to do that. … let’s get that virtual nature walk, going.”
The $25,000 loss represents 12% of the RNC’s budget, according to Etzler. Oates said this loss has resulted in a deferral of maintenance on two buildings. One big hit to the nonprofit was the cancellation of the annual spring native plant sale slated for this month. According to the RNC, other revenue losses come from a lack of:
Cash donations from donation receptacles.
Fundraising sponsorships.
Revenue from educational programs.
Revenue from planned fundraising events.
“We’re missing out on a lot of income, but even though our facility is closed, through social media and emails, we’re trying to just promote getting outside and a healthy lifestyle,” Etzler said. “You can do a lot of interactions and connections with nature in your own backyard, you don't have to go out and about. Look out the window today, it’s a gorgeous day, all the trees are leafing out, the hummingbirds are going, none of that's being affected. It's not only physically healthy, but it is imperative for mental health to take that break.”
Etzler said that although the facility’s doors and grounds are shut to the public, some staff members are filling the bird feeders, maintaining the worm bin and feeding the resident reptile, Shucks the corn snake.
Former RNC volunteer and Guadalupe River Watershed steward Tim Lewis, who now lives in Bastrop, expressed hope that the center weathers this storm and said Kerrville’s lucky to have it.
“RNC is a very important and educational organization in Kerrville,” said the former science teacher and U.S. strategic oil reserve supervisor in a text message Wednesday.
To learn more about the RNC, visit https://riversidenaturecenter.org/.
