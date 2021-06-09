The Hill Country likely will sit under the influence of a ridge of high pressure through the first part of the weekend.
High pressure systems usually keep the weather pattern dry in terms of rainfall. It won’t feel dry outside due to high humidity that is plaguing the area.
HOT AND STICKY THURSDAY
The stratus clouds have had a hard time burning off before noon lately. It is unclear when the clouds may burn off again Thursday.
Patchy drizzle is possible, but measurable rainfall is not expected. This is possible early in the day.
Partly sunny skies return during the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values will make it feel like it is in the middle to upper 9’s between 3 and 7 p.m.
While rain is not expected, there is a low 1 in 10 chance of a shower or thunderstorm.
South winds average 10 to 20 mph.
VERY MUGGY THURSDAY NIGHT
The weather pattern remains very warm and muggy outside. Lows range from the lower to middle 70s overnight. Frogs will be croaking and lightning bugs may filter through the air during the evening hours around sunset.
South winds continue at 5 to 10 mph overnight.
MORE OF THE SAME FRIDAY
There is consensus that we might see sunshine earlier in the day Friday. This could create daytime highs that are one to three degrees warmer than Thursday.
Most areas warm into the lower 90s for daytime highs. South winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with a one in ten chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm.
SMOKE, SAHARA DUST AND HAZY SKIES
A few ingredients in the atmosphere may be noticeable to many outdoor enthusiasts. Smoke from fires in Arizona and New Mexico may combine with low-level smoke from seasonal burning in Mexico and Central America to create smoky skies and deep red sunsets at night.
Atmospheric patterns could also bring dust from the Sahara Desert across the state this coming weekend which could make the skies look white or gray even if it’s sunny outside.
This could cause respiratory problems for those who are sensitive to respiratory illness.
