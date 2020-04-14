A third Kerr County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, county officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
The unidentified man is asymptomatic and was tested by his employer after an out-of-the-area trip, according to Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly. The county did not provide details about where the man traveled.
“He received news today, unfortunately, that his test came back positive,” Kelly said.
Two others from Kerr County, including a Peterson Health staff member, have tested positive for the highly contagious virus, which has killed more than 300 Texas. A Bandera County man tested positive for the virus and was treated at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Kelly said if there was one asymptomatic carrier in our midst, there very likely could be others.
“This is the time we really need to be careful,” Kelly said. “I cannot stress enough to our citizens how important it is that they follow social distancing, frequent hand washing, stay at home if at all possible, face mask wearing if they must go out for essential purposes and any other possible measures to protect themselves and their loved ones.”
