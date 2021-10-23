Two boys ages 6 and 8 were killed by Saturday's drag racing crash, according to the Kerrville Police Department.
The 8-year-old was pronounced deceased at Peterson Regional Medical Center and the 6-year-old died at the scene of the crash, reads a KPD press release.
Those injured and transported by air ambulance included a 26-year-old man taken to Dell Seaton Medical Center in Austin, in unknown condition as of this evening; a 46-year-old woman taken to University Medical Center in San Antonio, in critical condition as of this evening; and a 27-year-old woman taken to University Medical Center in San Antonio, according to the release. The condition of the 27-year-old woman was, at last report, listed as "non-life threatening critical condition," confirmed Sgt. Jonathan Lamb after the latest KPD press release was issued.
The driver of the vehicle that crashed into spectators, a 34-year-old man, was taken by air to San Antonio Medical Center and was in stable condition, according to the release.
Two people were treated and released at the scene, and a 4-year-old boy and a 3-month-old girl were taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center by ambulance for precautionary evaluations, reads the KPD release.
"Kerrville Police are conducting an investigation into the accident," reads the latest KPD release. "This investigation is active and ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available."
The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. Saturday, when a vehicle participating in the event lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races, according to an earlier KPD press release.
Brittany Lehmann, whose husband had raced earlier that day, said she was facing the other direction when she heard a crash, turned around and saw black smoke and people running.
"They said 'Get your children out of here,'" Lehmann said.
From what she gathered on scene, a car fishtailed into onlookers — including young children — after it crossed the finish line. There were no barriers beyond the finish line, Lehmann said, adding that there were more barriers at this year's event than at last year's drag races.
Lehmann's family also had been watching the race from beyond the finish line, but they weren't as far as the crash site, she said.
"If we had gotten there five minutes earlier, we would have been right there," said Lehmann, who has three young children.
An ambulance already was on site as a precaution, and additional first responders arrived very quickly, Lehmann said.
"I'm praying for the families," she said.
