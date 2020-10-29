It could have been Donald Trump’s shining hour, a shoo-in for re-election! The COVID-19 virus invaded the country and there was an excellent team of scientists and health professionals put in place. Mike Pence was leading the team. We were given updates every day by the team, with recommendations for controlling the spread of the COVID-19, and how to help stay safe, and protect those around you.
Unfortunately, about a month into the crisis, Donald Trump became belligerent and went off on another tack, instead of following scientists guidelines. The effect of the pandemic on the economy affected his choice of plans to lead the country through the crisis.
The wearing of a mask became a matter of division in the country. People gathered carrying automatic weapons and carrying signs that read “open the state”. Beaches were jammed on July 4th holiday, bars crowded, and people mixing in large groups. The deaths kept rising.
Lately there have been large events at the White House with no social distancing and no masks worn. This is seven months later and the example to the country is large crowed rallies, no masks, no social distancing. The death toll keeps rising.
Donald Trump says that the pandemic is ending, “we are rounding the curve”. The death toll keeps rising.
Might the pandemic slowed and possibly ended sooner if the health experts recommendations had been followed, and we had a leader that led by example? A leader asking citizens to practice self control and consider others? We will never know!
It could have been Donald Trump’s shining hour!
Mary Ann Tucker, Kerrville
