Bird Walk & Talk: CANCELED
Riverside Nature Center event originally set for March 21.
Camerata San Antonio’s “Blueprint”: POSTPONED
Originally scheduled for March 21 in Kerrville. For details, visit www.cameratasa.org.
Cello Recital: CANCELED
Originally set for March 22 at First United Methodist Church, Kerrville
Celtic Angels Ireland: CANCELED
Originally scheduled for March 21 at the Cailloux Theatre.
Comfort Tour of Homes: POSTPONED
Tour originally set for April 25. Updates to be announced.
Dynamic Learning Institute: POSTPONED
All upcoming classes through the Dynamic Learning Institute are postponed until further notice.
Fredericksburg Music Club: CANCELED
Two remaining performances in 2019-20 series have ben canceled.
Fredericksburg Theater Company Spring Staged
Readings: CANCELED
Originally scheduled for March 20-21.
Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library: CLOSED
Bookstore closed and Wednesday afternoon book sales canceled until further notice.
Guns & Hoses Flag Football Game: CANCELED
Game between the Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville Fire Department originally set for March 27.
Hill Country Arts Foundation Events: POSTPONED
The HCAF will postpone upcoming events and close offices through March 27. The following shows/events are postponed: “The Private Lives of Inanimate Objects,” Powerte Suma Workshop, 2020 Visual Arts Fundraiser: Mad Hatter Tea Party and Happy Hour, Glass Fusing. For details, call visit www.hcaf.com or call 830-367-5121.
Kerr Arts & Cultural Center: CLOSED
Downtown venue is closed through March 27. For details, call 830-895-2911 or visit kacckerrville.com.
Kerr County Democtratic Headquarters: CLOSED
Office will be closed until May 1. All events through May 1 postponed or canceled.
L.D. Brinkman “Men to March Mountains”
Reception: POSTPONED
Opening reception will be rescheduled; exhibit will run as scheduled. For details, visit www.museumofwesternart.com.
Mason Chamber Music Festival: Postponed
Fifth annual event postponed until early June. For details, visit www.masonchambermusicfestival.org.
National Day of Prayer Breakfast: CANCELED
BCFS Health and Human Services’ annual event originally set for May 6. “We would still like to encourage everyone to take a moment for personal reflection and prayer on May 6,” a BCFS spokesman said in a press release.
National Museum of the Pacific War: CLOSED
The Fredericksburg museum is closed until further notice. For details, visit www.pacificwarmuseum.org.
“No Body Like Jimmy”: CANCELED
Hill Country Arts Foundation production scheduled March 29-29 has been canceled.
Redbud Artisan Market: CANCELED
Originally scheduled for March 21-March 22 at the Inn of the Hills.
Republican Women of Kerr County Luncheon: CANCELED
Event originally set for March 20.
Roaring Lions Open Car Show: POSTPONED
Show originally set for March 28. Updates to be announced.
Schreiner University Diner: CLOSED
Effective immediately, the Schreiner Diner is no longer available to general public.
“Trying”: POSTPONED
Hill Country Arts Foundation production originally scheduled April 10-19 has been postponed. Dates will be announced.
Texas Master Naturalist Meeting: CANCELED
Event original scheduled for March 23.
Texas Woodcarvers Guild Spring Round Up: CANCELED
Originally set for March 28-April 3 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Wild West Wine Wednesday: CANCELED
Event planned at Museum of Western Art has been canceled.
