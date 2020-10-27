We take serious issue with anyone who says that the city elections are not nonpartisan races. It absolutely is nonpartisan. If you need to resort to calling an incumbent a Democrat to evoke fear in voters to win some points, it appears to us that you have nothing substantive to contribute to the office or election process.
We have two incumbents for City Council, Delayne Sigerman and Judy Eychner, with spotless Republican voting records. They’ve both been active in conservative politics in Kerrville for years. Furthermore, they have demonstrated their fiscal conservatism and commitment to transparency (which had been missing from city council until their election).
The two challengers for City Council are both Republican as well. Brenda Hughes has a record of strong conservative voting and involvement in the city. While Roman Garcia does not have a voting record because he’s been too young to vote until this election cycle, it is clear that he also has strong conservative values.
When it comes to the mayoral race, you have two candidates that have both voted more Republican but both have a record of voting in a Democrat race (and only once each in a presidential election year). Stating otherwise is categorically false.
So these are in fact nonpartisan races. None of the City Council candidates are Democrats and both mayoral candidates have a mixed voting record. There is no reason to disparage one another on something that is blatantly false. Rather, debate on policy.
If a campaign is based on lies and name calling, why should anyone expect transparency and honesty from that person as an elected official? Consider the source. It’s a continued insult to the citizens of Kerrville that some folks think this is a winning tactic here.
Voters should do their own research and vote on merit, character, and the values most important to them. Because if you’re voting on partisan records, you’ll find it to be a dead tie.
Bottom line, we are blessed to live in such a wonderful community with so many politically active conservatives. Partisanship is not only against the rules in city elections, but it is futile since the candidates are on the same political team.
Courtney & Justin MacDonald, Kerrville
