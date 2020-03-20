Hays County has reported another patient has tested positive for the coronavirus, making the total six for that county, which is about an hour and a half east of Kerrville.
The new cases involves a resident of the city of Kyle. It's not known how this patient contracted the disease, according to the county.
The breakdown of cases by city is, according to the county, is:
Austin (some Hays County addresses are Austin) – 1
Buda – 1
Dripping Springs – 1
Kyle -2
San Marcos – 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.