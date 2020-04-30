On Sunday April 26, 2020, beloved husband and father, Curtis “Corky” L McDaniel Jr. of Elfrida, AZ was called home by his heavenly father, at the age of 66. Corky was born in Kerrville, TX on July 14, 1953 to Pauline and Curtis L McDaniel.
Corky was an alumnus of Tivy High School and resided most of his life in Kerrville and the surrounding areas. Corky was a well-known diesel mechanic, working for many local companies and ultimately operating his own heavy equipment repair company, Corky’s Heavy Equipment Repair, for over 20 years. There are probably not many pieces of equipment in the county that have not had Corky turn a wrench on them.
An avid hunter and golfer, Corky spent his free time at the golf course or in a hunting blind. Often taking hunting trips with his brother and nephews and playing in the Heart of the Hills Golf Tournament with his son annually. But what he was best known for was his kind and generous heart. Even when he had little, Corky was the first to offer help to others in need.
Corky was predeceased by his parents Curtis and Pauline, grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles. Corky is survived by his wife, Marilyn McDaniel. Sons, Maurice McDaniel, of Canton, GA, and Curtis McDaniel III, of Las Vegas, NV. Daughters, Christy Howarth, of Houston, TX, and Sabrina Allison and husband Thomas, of Boerne, TX. Stepsons, Jimmy Marmaduke and wife Diane, of Center Point, TX, and Jerry Marmaduke, of Lake Hills, TX. Brother, Michael McDaniel and wife Elena, of Sachse, TX, and sisters, Cathy McDaniel, of Elgin, TX, and Becky Behring and husband Elroy, of Hunt, TX. Grandsons, Dru McDaniel, Dale Howarth, Trey, Tristan, Tegan, and Turner Allison. Granddaughters Kami and Kori McDaniel, Kate McDaniel, and Brittany and Courtney Howarth. Great grandsons Bryson and Ryder. Along with numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
