Thursday weather

No rain is expected across the Hill Country Thursday.  A few light showers are possible across Deep South Texas near Brownsville and South Padre Island. 

 NWS-WPC-NOAA

No precipitation of significance is expected in the Hill Country until Saturday night and Sunday. 

A disturbance may combine with a dryline and cold front, producing low storm chances this weekend.

Additional showers are possible in the extended forecast period, mainly from Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week.

ELEVATED FIRE DANGERS THURSDAY

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Thursday.  

High temperatures climb into the middle 80s.

Winds return to the southeast at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.

Humidity values remain low enough for fire dangers to continue across the entire Hill Country.

WARMER TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT

Patchy low clouds and higher humidity will return to the Hill Country during the overnight hours.

Low temperatures will hold in the middle 50s as a result. 

Patchy fog is a possibility for a few locations across the area by daybreak Friday.

South-southeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph possible.

MORE HUMIDITY FRIDAY

Humidity values are expected to be higher Friday afternoon. 

 High temperatures remain in the middle to upper 80s.  

South winds pick up with speeds averaging 10 to 20 mph across most of the Hill Country.

MUCH WARMER FRIDAY NIGHT

Widespread low cloudiness and areas of fog will be possible overnight Friday through Saturday morning.  

Low temperatures remain in the middle 60s. 

South winds continue at 5 to 15 mph throughout the night.

HOT EASTER WEEKEND AHEAD

Saturday looks partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 90s. 

Stray showers and storms are possible late.  

South winds are expected Saturday ahead of a weekend cold front.

Easter Sunday sunrise will be at 7:07 a.m. in Kerrville. 

There will be a low chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower to middle 90s.  

Light north-northwest winds are expected at this time.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.