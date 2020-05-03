FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Cincinnati. Dalton is coming home to Texas as Dak Prescott's backup with the Dallas Cowboys. Dalton and the Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal that guarantees the former Cincinnati starter $3 million and could be worth up to $7 million, two people with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)