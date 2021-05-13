The Kerrville Independent School District announced that reserved season ticket renewals for the 2021 Tivy Antler Football Season will start on Monday, May 24 and continue through Friday, May 28.
Ticket renewals are available during this time in the Tivy Athletics Office located at 3250 Loop 534 in Kerrville.
Ticket renewals will be available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, May 24 through Friday, May 28.
After this time, regular tickets will go on sale August 2 and continue through August 6.
Reserved tickets for all five home games will be available to the general public ONLINE ONLY beginning Tuesday, August 10 at 8 a.m. and will continue through Thursday, August 26.
The first home game is scheduled for Friday, August 27.
Call (830) 257-2219 for more information.
