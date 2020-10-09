Hurricane Delta Advisory Number 21 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL262020 400 PM CDT Fri Oct 09 2020 ...DELTA TO MAKE LANDFALL ON THE SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA COAST DURING THE NEXT FEW HOURS... ...HURRICANE CONDITIONS AND A LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE EXPECTED IN THE LANDFALL AREA... SUMMARY OF 400 PM CDT...2100 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...29.3N 93.2W ABOUT 35 MI...55 KM S OF CAMERON LOUISIANA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...105 MPH...165 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNE OR 15 DEGREES AT 14 MPH...22 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...966 MB...28.53 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: None. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for... * High Island Texas to the Mouth of the Pearl River including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, and Lake Borgne A Hurricane Warning is in effect for... * High Island Texas to Morgan City Louisiana A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * West of High Island to Sargent Texas * East of Morgan City Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans * Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm- force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 29.3 North, longitude 93.2 West. Delta is moving toward the north-northeast near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday morning. A motion toward the northeast is then expected through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta should make landfall along the coast of southwestern Louisiana during the next few hours, and then move across central and northeastern Louisiana tonight and Saturday morning. After that time, the system is forecast to moves across northern Mississippi into the Tennessee Valley. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Some weakening is possible before landfall, with rapid weakening expected after landfall. Delta is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm tonight and to a tropical depression on Saturday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km). The Texas Coastal Ocean Observation Network station at Texas Point recently reported sustained winds of 62 mph (100 km/h) and a wind gust of 78 mph (126 km/h). The National Ocean Service station at Calcasieu Pass, Louisiana, recently reported sustained winds of 53 mph (85 km/h) and a wind gust of 64 mph (104 km/h). The estimated minimum central pressure is 966 mb (28.53 inches). The National Ocean Service station at Calcasieu Pass recently reported a pressure of 983.8 mb (29.05 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- Key messages for Delta can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT1, WMO header WTNT41 KNHC, and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT1.shtml. STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide... Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA to Morgan City, LA including Vermilion Bay...7-11 ft Holly Beach, LA to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA...5-8 ft Morgan City, LA to Port Fourchon, LA...4-6 ft Sabine Pass to Holly Beach, LA...3-5 ft Calcasieu Lake...2-4 ft High Island, TX to Sabine Pass...2-4 ft Port Fourchon, LA to the Mouth of the Pearl River...2-4 ft Lake Borgne...2-4 ft Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...1-3 ft Mouth of the Pearl River, LA to the AL/FL border including Mobile Bay...1-3 ft Sabine Lake...1-3 ft Port O'Connor, TX to High Island, TX including Galveston Bay... 1-3 ft The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area during the next few hours, with tropical storm conditions already occuring. Tropical storm conditions will continue to spread onshore within portions of the tropical storm warning areas during the next several hours. RAINFALL: Today through Saturday, Delta is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches, from southwest into central Louisiana. These rainfall amounts will lead to significant flash, urban, small stream flooding, along with minor to major river flooding. For extreme east Texas into northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas, and western Mississippi, Delta is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches. These rainfall amounts will lead to flash, urban, small stream, and isolated minor river flooding. As the remnants of Delta move farther inland, 1 to 3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, are expected in the Tennessee Valley and Mid Atlantic this weekend. There is a potential for 3 to 6 inches in the Southern Appalachians, which could lead to isolated flash, urban, and small stream flooding. TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are possible this afternoon through tonight over southern portions of Louisiana and Mississippi. SURF: Swells from Delta are affecting portions of the northern and western Gulf coast. These swells are likely to cause life- threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.
Hurricane Delta close to making landfall Friday afternoon
- Advisory courtesy National Hurricane Center - 4:00 p.m. Friday
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's front page
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9CDT
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
TRENDING NOW
-
New COVID-19 death reported for Kerr County
-
Gonzales withdraws candidacy in unopposed constable election
-
BREAKING: Kerr County's COVID-19 death toll rises to 13
-
After consulting Peterson, Judge Kelly reverse course on Kerr County mask exemption
-
County judge removes Kerr from list of counties exempt from governor's mask order
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Online Poll
Do you support Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly's decision to reinstate the mask order?
In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly asked the Texas Department of State Health Services to remove the county from the mask order exemption that is had previously received last month.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.