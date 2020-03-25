H-E-B, the major grocery store chain that got its start more than a century ago in Kerrville, is assuring the public that it has no plans to close as the pandemic continues.
“We've heard from many of you who are concerned that shelter in place or stay home orders mean that our stores are closing, and we want to assure you that we are not closing,” states a post from the company released today on social media. “H-E-B stores, pharmacies and fuel stations are all deemed "essential" businesses by the government and will continue to operate daily.”
The company said it continues to ship items every day to restock shelves, and it’s expanding curbside and delivery capabilities and time slots.
“We've launched and continue to refine our Senior Support Line with Favor, a service to help our senior and most vulnerable populations with a dedicated phone line and website for those who need some extra help,” the post states.
The support line, 1-833-397-0080, allows volunteers to process orders remotely from across the state. Seniors can also place their orders on Favor’s website, or by downloading the Favor app and searching for “H-E-B.”
The company also encouraged people to continue to support restaurants as much as possible. These establishments are struggling to stay afloat with delivery and takeout services only, as various governmental decrees have shuttered many indoor areas. The company encouraged people to also use food delivery services.
“Together, we will get through this,” the H-E-B post states. “Thank you to all of our customers for your support and understanding as we work hard to serve you every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.