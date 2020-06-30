A Kerrville ex-con received his seventh arrest in Kerr County on Monday, this time on suspicion of assaulting two children.
Grand jury indictments accuse Donicio Daniel Aleman of hitting a boy with a belt and choking him, and also of hitting another boy. Both boys were age 14 or younger when the assaults are alleged to have occurred on or about Jan. 5. Aleman wasn’t arrested at that time, jail records indicate.
Aleman was released from the county jail on bonds totaling $70,000, according to jail records. He's due to be arraigned on Aug. 3.
Aleman has a pending misdemeanor assault charge stemming from accusations he struck a woman on March 20, 2017 and threatened her with serious bodily injury. He has a jury trial in this case slated for July 23.
Aleman was sentenced to two years in prison in 2017 after being convicted of three felonies: evading arrest, evidence tampering and theft of a firearm. The evading arrest charge had been enhanced to a felony because he’d been convicted of the same charge twice before. He has been convicted of misdemeanor marijujana possession twice, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.