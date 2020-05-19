Kerrville Little League Board Member Greg Peschel said the league intends to begin practices on May 31, and will start hosting games on June 15.
The league’s decision comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that youth sports can hold practices without spectators and that those sports leagues may begin holding games or similar competitions, with or without spectators, on June 15.
The next step for Kerrville Little League, Peschel said, is to reach out to coaches and players’ families to see how many of them are still willing to play that late into the summer. In most years, Kerrville Little League ends its season at the beginning of June.
Peschel said they might have to rearrange team rosters based on how many coaches and teams are still available. He said Kerrville Little League will hold games to 3 to 4 weeks.
“It may look a little different than what we started back in February, but we are going to do something,” said Peschel, the chief executive officer at Kerr County YMCA. “We are definitely having a season.”
