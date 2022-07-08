It’s already been a very hot summer across the Hill Country, and it’s about to get even hotter.
Temperatures through Monday will be the hottest we have seen in 2022 so far. The heat will be extreme and likely reach record territory Sunday and Monday. The culprit will be high pressure that centers across the area Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
After Tuesday, this system shifts to the Desert Southwest, and we could see some cooling temperatures and the possibility for wetter weather conditions, but we have to endure the heatwave first.
VERY HOT PATTERN SETTING UP SATURDAY
The skies will be dominated by sunshine Saturday. Sadly, high pressure is expected to anchor across the Hill Country all day. This keeps the area virtually cloudfree and rainfree.
High temperatures are expected to range from 102 to 105 degrees Saturday across the entire Hill Country.
Drink plenty of water and avoid excessive outdoor activities during the peak heating hours of the day.
I will mention a low chance that the heat could trigger an isolated thunderstorm or two late in the day. If it develops, it could produce lightning and strong wind gusts with brief rainfall.
EXCESSIVE HEAT RAMPING UP SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Sunday and Monday will likely be the hottest portion of the forecast period. The good news is that a stray storm could pop up late in the day due to intense heat building up.
High temperatures climb to near 105 degrees across the region after morning temperatures between 75 and 80 degrees.
There is a low 2 in 10 chance of a thunderstorm late in the day.
HEATWAVE PEAKS MONDAY
All signs are pointing to Monday as the hottest day of the forecast period. This is when high pressure will be at its highest level across the area.
Sunny skies should allow temperatures to reach the triple digits by noon across portions of the Hill Country. Daytime highs end up around 108 degrees. The USDA official record high for Kerrville is 101 degrees set in 2001. Weather records at the USDA have been kept since 1974.
TREND TOWARDS WETTER?
Temperatures are expected to remain above average next week, but there are signs that we may enter a period of unsettled weather late next week. This could bring us above-average precipitation opportunities, but this remains to be seen.
