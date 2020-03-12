ITALY'S DEATH TOLL TOPS 1,000
Italy, the center of Europe's coronavirus pandemic, has hit the milestone of 1,000 deaths since it saw its first cases in mid-February.
Italy’s positive cases continued their upward trend Thursday, registering 15,113 confirmed cases and the death toll hit 1,016.
More than half of those who are in intensive care in Italy are located in hard-hit Lombardy provice, which on Thursday reported 605 ICU patients in a region with only 610 ICU beds.
Hospitals in Lombardy are are overflowing with the dead. Lombardy's top health care official, Giulio Gallera, said at the request of the hospitals, the region had simplified the bureaucracy needed to process death certificates and bury the dead.
UIL LIMITS FANS, CANCELS EVENTS
Amid growing concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus), the UIL CX Debate State Tournament and the UIL State Robotics FIRST Tech Challenge will be postponed until further notice. Participating schools will be notified directly by UIL with updates as they become available.
“The health and safety of our students and schools is our number one priority,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt, “It is crucial we take every possible precaution to keep participants safe.”
As this is a fluid situation, the UIL will continue to follow the direction of local officials to monitor this situation and will make additional announcements as needed. Please continue to check the UIL website and social media accounts for further updates.
Earlier in the day, the UIL decided to limit the number of people who could attend the state basketball tournament at the Alamodome.
Each school will be allotted 500 tickets to be sold following semifinal games and until the limit is reached. All-Tournament tickets will no longer be accepted on Saturday. Previously scheduled honor team presentations will no longer take place.
Looking at historical data and in consultation with Alamodome event staff, the UIL reasonably believes that this limit allows for attendees to have additional space and limit contact with other attendees.
The UIL is also working closely with the Alamodome to ensure appropriate preventative measures are being taken. The facility has put several safeguards in place including anti-bacterial sanitizing stations and enhanced cleaning and sanitation initiatives before and during the tournament in locker rooms and throughout high traffic areas, as well as wiping down seats between sessions.
As this is a fluid situation, the UIL will continue to follow the direction of local officials to monitor this situation and will make additional announcements as needed.
MAJOR BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS CANCELED
All five Power Five conferences have canceled their basketball tournaments, putting the NCAA Tournament in doubt.
The Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC and Pac-12 conferences were all preparing to play games in large arenas across the country, but with few people in the buildings.
The NCAA had announced Wednesday that it planned to play its men's and women's tournament games that start next week with restricted access for the general public. The NCAA said only essential staff and limited family members would be allowed to attend the games.
The men's NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.
HANKS, WILSON IN HOSPITAL
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are isolated in stable condition in an Australian hospital Thursday after contracting the new coronavirus, the actor and Australian officials said.
The two-time Oscar winner is easily the most famous person yet to disclose they have COVID-19, which the World Health Organization has declared a pandemic.
MLS SHUTS DOWN FOR 30 DAYS
Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus, delaying the home opener for the expansion team co-owned by former England captain David Beckham.
“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season — based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement Thursday.
STOCKS TAKE A HIT
All 30 stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down as the index slumps again a day after it closed in a bear market for the first time in more than a decade.
Boeing is leading the rout. The airplane maker plunged 12.1% as it faces cancelled orders and other financial damage because of the virus outbreak’s impact on airlines. Travel had dropped off sharply even before Presidential Donald Trump placed restrictions on travel to the U.S. from Europe.
Home Depot, the nation’s largest home improvement retailer, slumped 9.4%.
Apple, the world’s best-known technology company, shed 6.9%. It has been facing supply chain and sales disruptions since the virus hit China. Still, Apple is holding up better than most other stocks in the S&P 500 technology sector with a year-to-date loss of 11.2%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.