The number of new cases from the coronavirus last weeked was just two — one of the lowest weekend counts in recent weeks.
In fact, it aligned with a small number of cases reported by the state of Texas on Monday — just 2,700.
Peterson Health said there were two people in the hospital but did not elaborate on their condition.
The total number of cases for Kerr County is at 425 with seven deaths.
The state, however, did surpass a grim milestone with 10,000 deaths since the pandemic began.
Roughly four in every five of those deaths were reported after June 1.
Texas embarked on one of the fastest reopenings in the country in May before an ensuing surge of cases led Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to backtrack and impose a statewide mask order. August has seen an improving outlook, although Texas officials are now concerned that not enough people are seeking tests.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 51 new deaths Monday. Numbers are typically lower on Monday due to reporting lags over the weekends.
Texas joins New York, New Jersey and California as the other states to surpass 10,000 coronavirus deaths. Florida is also approaching the grim milestone.
Hundreds of new deaths have been reported daily in Texas over recent weeks, dampening otherwise positive signs that include hospitalizations falling off by the thousands since July and the rate of positive cases on the decline.
Many of the most recent deaths reported actually occurred weeks ago, since Texas doesn’t add them to the state’s tally until death certificates are filed.
Abbott is now urging Texans not to grow complacent as the numbers improve and schools and universities reopen. Already elsewhere in the U.S., new virus clusters have sprung up at the start of the fall semester, some of them linked to off-campus parties and packed clubs.
School is underway for some Texas students, although some districts have pushed back the first day of class until September. And even when school does return, Texas is giving them the option of offering virtual instruction into November. But some teachers say Texas is still rushing back to class too quickly.
On Sunday night, the Texas Supreme Court allowed one of the state’s largest school districts, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD near Houston, to mandate that teachers return to campus for professional development before the school year begins. A local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the largest teacher groups in the nation, had filed a lawsuit claiming it remained unsafe for teachers to return.
TEXAS DEATHS
The Texas Tribune provided some context to those who died.
Among those who died were 65-year-old Robert Rhodes, a “professor’s professor” for decades at Texas Christian University; 40-year-old Jimmy Sanchez, a San Antonio thrift store owner; and 55-year-old Jimmy Miller, a first-term justice of the peace in Jasper County.
Hispanic Texans make up 53.4% of the state’s 10,034 coronavirus fatalities, far more than their 40% share of the population. In Texas and across the country, COVID-19 has proved deadlier for communities of color.
Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations in the state has been trending steadily downward since a peak in July. Experts believe that a statewide mask mandate, which Abbott issued in early July, has helped slow the spread of the virus.
The positivity rate — a rolling average of how many coronavirus tests revealed positive cases — is still at an alarming level of 11.8%. Abbott has said any level above 10% is a “warning flag.”
Still, the positivity rate has dipped considerably since last week, the apparent result of a data dump Friday of some 95,000 tests from a single lab that served many hospitals.
The abrupt increase in testing lowered the state’s positivity rate from a record-high 24.5%.
State health officials blamed the data issues on lab backlogs, coding errors and a system upgrade.
The Asssociated Press and The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.
