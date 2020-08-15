With apologies to Jeff Foxworthy; You might be a socialist if:
You think taxing the rich will make someone else less poor.
You believe socialism is benevolent.
You believe you will be one of the comrades to benefit from socialism.
You believe in freedom of speech, until you disagree with what is said.
You believe socialism is a society with no ruling class, except for the socialist elites.
You think ancestors who owned slaves should be disrespected but want a permanent underclass serving your needs.
You think local services paid for with local taxes is socialism.
You want to replace the federal government with an unaccountable government.
You are willing to give the government over 50% of your income for free stuff.
You hate capitalism, but carry an $800 cell phone.
You don’t know that Nazis were socialists, pursuing socialist policies.
You think you know your rights but don’t understand the Constitution.
You like your rights but think the Constitution is old-fashioned.
You think the First Amendment contains freedom from religion.
You want faceless, nameless bureaucrats making decisions for you.
You want government monopolies to control the marketplace.
You want the government to control what you can say and do.
You want the government to control who you can associate with.
You want the government to make your health care decisions for you.
You want the government to decide what your children learn in school.
You read “1984” and “Animal Farm” and don’t understand how they relate to socialism.
You want everyone to be paid the same, regardless of merit, effort or sacrifice.
You believe any aspect of socialism is Constitutional.
And, you are a socialist if;
You are a Democrat or vote for Democrats because the Democratic Party is promoting socialist policies.
Stephen Lehman, Kerrville
