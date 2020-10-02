Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly could no longer look at the coronavirus cases that were mounting and not take action, and on Friday he did just that.
With 29 COVID-19 cases reported by Peterson Health this week, including one death at Peterson Regional Medical Center, Kelly asked the state of Texas to allow him to remove Kerr County from exemption list to Gov. Greg Abbott's mask order.
Kerr County, based on the state data, is the first county in the state to voluntarily remove itself from the mask exemption, according to county officials.
So, Kerr County will return to a mandatory mask order for those in public spaces and places of business. On Friday, the DSHS website reported there are 50 active cases in Kerr County.
Kelly said the statistical trends showed that the county was going to need to return to the mask order.
"Statistically, I have concluded that Kerr County is on a trajectory to surpass the minimum 20 active case requirement and the prudent decision is to be proactive and remove Kerr County from the Texas Department Emergency Management exemption list until we can contain this latest flare up," Kelly wrote in a letter to the state.
Part of the challenge for Kerr County emergency management was the way Texas wanted rapid-result antigen tests counted. Peterson Health moved to the antigen test in early August to help confirm symptomatic people faster. Others, including Kerrville's Franklin Clinic, also use the technology in order to treat suspected COVID-19 patients faster.
However, the state told county officials that those positive antigen tests would only be counted as "to be determined," because they need to be investigated by the state.
That discrepancy, along with delays, led to wildly different numbers between the county and Peterson, and on Friday the judge apparently had enough.
After consultation with Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson, Kelly wrote his letter to the state.
"As you know there has been and continues to be substantial discrepancies between the Department of State Health Services official active case counts and our local hospital positive antigen testing case counts," Kelly wrote. "As of yesterday Kerr County’s official DSHS active case count was 12 active with 41 probable cases and 50 cases pending investigation. Our Emergency Management Coordinator reported that DSHS has competed 33 investigations of these pending cases. Our local hospital has reported 51 positive antigen test results since Sept. 5 with five new cases yesterday."
During that same stretch outlined by Kelly, there have been about five were people admitted to Peterson Regional Medical Center — although none were in the intensive care unit.
Last month, Kelly unilaterally decided to ask for the mask exemption, which was granted. That decision angered many in the community and drew responses from Kerrville Independent School District, Schreiner University and Peterson Health, which all said they would continue to require masks to be worn in their campuses and buildings.
