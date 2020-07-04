Kerr County now (as of Monday night) has 83 active COVID cases, with two people in the hospital. The citizens of this town are against having policies to require masks in businesses. That there is “such a thing as personal responsibility” to quote one of the citizens. That does not seem to be working very well at stopping the virus from increasing in this town.
To equate a health crisis with taking away of personal liberties is just childish. What will it take for someone, anyone, to show leadership here in Kerrville?
Fredericksburg, a town half our size, has mandated that businesses have a mask requirement. I am saddened that we are so hard headed and selfish here that we would rather see people fall ill, and worse, than put a piece of fabric on our faces to keep one another safe.
Shame on us.
Katherine Diamond, Kerrville
