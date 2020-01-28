F. O’Neil Griffin has a passion for higher education, and he’s made it clear that he hopes his generosity will help inspire others to be just as giving.
The semi-retired Kerrville banker received the prestigious Mirabeau B. Lamar Medal, which is awarded annually to individuals, foundations and organizations that have made extraordinary contributions to higher education in Texas.
“Nothing is more important than education, which is my passion,” said Griffin. “For a long time, I declined publicity and recognition. But then I had one friend who insisted that I should let my name be used.”
The Lamar Medal, created in 1977, is presented each year by members of the Council of Public University Presidents and Chancellors, the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas and the Texas Association of Community Colleges.
"So, if my gifts help others to give, that’s fine with me,” said Griffin. “I was taught that those of us who are blessed have an obligation to give back, and I’d like to be remembered as doing that.”
Griffin was co-nominated by Dr. Charlie McCormick, President of Schreiner University, and Dr. Mike Flores, Chancellor of Alamo Community College District.
He has generously supported the higher education community since 1954, with his first scholarship gift to The University of Texas at Austin three years after earning his MBA. Over the years, Griffin has provided generous donations to Arkansas State University, The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, The University of Texas Medical School in Galveston and Schreiner University, where he is a Trustee Emeritus.
“His excellent impact on education generally but his profound impact on Schreiner in particular,” said McCormick. “At every moment when a need has become evident, Griffin has stepped forward with support.”
Schreiner University serves an increasing number of Hispanic and first-generation students. It’s this type of outreach to new groups of students that Neil has advocated.
“While Griffin has always been attentive to the concerns and needs of the present,” said McCormick. “He has been insistent that Schreiner always looks forward to the generations of students that we do not yet know but that will one day be educated here.”
His contributions to Alamo Colleges began after reading about the low percentage of students from Kerrville who went to college. Griffin decided to see if something could be done to change that, resulting in the transformation of an abandoned junior high building into Alamo Colleges District Greater Kerrville Center, which was established in 2008 as a branch of the San Antonio-based district. His 2017 donation of $2.4 million provided scholarships and other programs for the Center and is noted as the largest gift in Alamo Colleges history.
