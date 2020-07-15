The Kerrville Independent School District released a deeper look at its plans for a virtual school offering for parents who are concerned about sending their children back to school during the coronavirus pandemic, but momentum appears to be building across the state for an online only environment in the fall.
On Wednesday, the Texas Tribune reported that the Texas Education Agency confirmed that districts would not be penalized financially if schools didn’t open to in-class instruction in the fall for longer than three weeks. TEA had previously mandated that schools had to re-open for in-class instruction or face financial penalties. Parents would have still had a choice between virtual and in-class instruction, but the schools had to be opened, according to the state plan.
“We will offer in-person and virtual choices for our families as we have published; it does sound like at some point we may be given more local control regarding school closures,” Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Mark Foust said. “We welcome the opportunity for our decisions to be data informed and based on Kerr County and Kerrville data specifically. We will continue to monitor our local data daily.”
Across Texas, school districts have moved to delay the start of school, instead opting for the three-week virtual start to the school year that was allowed by the state.
However, the ever changing conditions of the virus led Gov. Greg Abbott and TEA to reconsider the in-class mandate.
"I think Mike Morath, the commissioner of education, is expected to announce a longer period of time for online learning at the beginning of the school year, up to the flexibility at the local level," Abbott said to Austin TV station KTRK. "This is going to have to be a local-level decision, but there will be great latitude and flexibility provided at the local level."
In the absence of public health officials here in Kerr County, the local decision to keep schools closed to students would most likely fall on local school district boards of trustees or Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly. Ultimately, the decision to delay a re-opening of classrooms may fall on Abbott.
School districts in El Paso, San Antonio, Austin, Round Rock and elsewhere were planning to start the school year in a virtual environment. Other districts have sent letters to the state indicating they preferred a virtual start.
In Kerrville, district staff, led by Superintendent Mark Foust, have spent hours planning for students to return to campus for fall classes, but the district staff is also the first to admit there’s much unknown when it comes to managing the coronavirus for students and staff.
“With this uncertainty looming Kerrville ISD is pleased to respond by offering families the flexibility to choose an instructional model that best fits their student’s academic, physical and social emotional needs,” the district wrote in its guidance for virtual learning. “Although we strongly desire a return of every student to in-person on campus learning experiences, we recognize this may be impractical for some families.”
In the draft document, parents are urged to make a decision between in-class and virtual learning as soon as possible. However, parents can still opt for virtual classes if they feel uncomfortable with their child’s safety.
Students in grades kindergarten through fourth grade will use tools called SeeSaw to interact — via appointment — with their teachers. Students can also file their homework via the platform. The district is also candid in its assessment in how much parental supervision is required for the virtual instruction.
“This instructional model requires significant support from parents during and after school hours (three hours per day),” the district said in its document for those students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
When it comes to older students — grades five through 12 — they will utilize Microsoft Office 365 Teams for instruction. Parental involvement is not as intensive, but still requires three to four hours per day of supervision. High school students will still be able to participate in the extra-curricular activities, including sports, if they are enrolled in a virtual class.
The district laid out some of the pros for the virtual environment:
Lessons developed and delivered by KISD teachers, but students select pace.
Standards-based curriculum.
Schedule may be set by the teacher (synchronous learning) or set by the family (asynchronous learning).
Attendance is extracted daily through time-stamped login through SeeSaw or Office 365/TEAMS or progress monitoring by the teacher.
For those looking forward to returning to campus there will be a significantly different environment with wellness checks before the start of school, social distanced recess, and masks.
All of this comes as there is a shifting understanding of how the virus affects children, but there seems to be an agreement among many that children are among the lowest in terms of risk of transmission. The number of children infected with the virus has been small, but it has been a particular problem in those aged 20-59. It’s also unknown how the virus spreads among older teenagers.
The infection rate among those 10-19 years of age is about 5% and slightly higher than those in the 80-and-over age group and those in the 60-65 and 65-69 demographics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.